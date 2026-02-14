Kristof Bathory & Blakmoth – Subsystem Decay (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Kristof Bathory, originally known for his work with Dawn Of Ashes, has been creating a steady stream of surprising—and consistently excellent—music as a solo artist in a genre far removed from what he is best known for. The year 2025 proved to be extremely productive, culminating in a collaboration with Blakmoth, a lesser-known name within this scene.

The seven resulting tracks unfold like a post-apocalyptic requiem for a world long since departed. The atmosphere is hostile and unrelenting, exposing the listener to the most disturbing and nightmarish visions. Each composition is meticulously constructed using field recordings, shrill textures, layered effects, and overwhelming tonal masses. At times, heavy, tearing percussion emerges, sealing the oppressive character of the work.

There is something to discover in every track, making this collaboration a resounding success. To me, Kristof Bathory stands out as one of the most compelling new artists within the Cinematic and Dark-Ambient genre. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Subvitae”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/subvitae

