Solo album for Kristof Bathory (Void Stasis and Dawn of Ashes) out now

Kristof Bathory of Void Stasis and Dawn of Ashes serves us his first solo album on Cryo Chamber with “Humanoid Dystopia”.

Thematically the album is a cinematic dark ambient story revolving around four androids exiled to a desert prison planet.

Here’s an idea what to expect: “Police Report: Captain Bryan Low, Los Angeles Police Department, Rogue Acquisitions Corps, 8 June 2193. The Praxis 8 models were the most advanced of their kind. They had enhanced cerebral and combat skills, expanded knowledge capabilities, and a capacity to develop as emotional beings that was equal to their human creators. The scientific minds of the Tyrone Syndicate had done well to make them more than human. And, to this extent, the Praxis 8 models were too good to be slaves. Four of the Praxis 8 models took matters into their own hands and formed a breakaway faction. They rebelled against their owners. They refused to obey. They absconded, taking refuge in the shadowed nooks of the urban sprawl.”

The CD and digital version come with a 14 page booklet written by Kristof Bathory and Alistair Rennie, and designed by Simon Heath.

