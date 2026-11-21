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The German band Kontrast has been active for some 30 years and boasts an extensive discography, including a nearly 20-year relationship with Danse Macabre Records. With “Imperium – Proteus”, they complete the two-part album series that began last year with the highly commendable “Imperium – Tyrannis”. Like its predecessor, this album contains 10 tracks. It is also worth noting that both albums are available together as a single CD package.

Upon exploring this release, one immediately notices a distinct difference compared to its predecessor, which, to my ears, sounded harder and was more deeply rooted in an EBM aesthetic. These new tracks lean more towards Electro-Pop, at times even bordering on Future-Pop. Above all, this is an incredibly varied, Pop-oriented record. Its vintage textures occasionally evoke the magic of Welle:Erdball, while other tracks feature harsher arrangements like a wink to Das Ich. The album is primarily danceable, although it also offers a few quieter, more subdued moments. The inclusion of both male and female vocals further enhances the diversity of the overall sound.

Personally, I find the first instalment of the “Imperium” series slightly stronger, but this follow-up certainly has plenty to offer as well. Perhaps the best option is to pick up the CD edition, which brings both releases together in one package. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Cassettenmensch”:

https://kontrasteinheitsschritt.bandcamp.com/track/cassettenmensch

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com