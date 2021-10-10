Konerytmi – Trilleri (EP – Space Factory)

Genre/Influences: Techno, Acid, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Konerytmi is a project driven by Russian Kirill Junolainen. Based in Finland this producer has been involved with an endless list of Productions. He set up Konerytmi a few years ago and has already released several productions. He joined hands together with Space Factory to unleash four new songs.

Content: This is not just Techno and it’s definitely not Acid so what is it? “Trilleri” is an offspring between both aforementioned styles with some extra elements on top. You sometimes will notice EBM elements while there’s also an Industrial touch on top.

+ + + : I like the work for its retro-futuristic sound. Some sounds are reminding me of good-old Atari consoles while the global production has something refreshing and contemporary. But globally speaking it’s the Minimal-Electro sound of the tracks -mainly composed with analogue gear, which caught my attention. “Taidemuseo” is not the title track, but my personal favorite for its darker and EBM input.

– – – : All tracks are instrumental edits. I’m sometimes missing a few spoken samplings –which is vintage as well. The title track is definitely not the best piece of the EP.

Conclusion: Konerytmi isn’t setting the world of Techno music alight, but it’s a cool and minimal alternative to familiar standards.

Best songs: “Taidemuseo”, “Länsikeskus”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/konerytmi

Label: www.facebook.com/spacefactory