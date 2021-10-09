Egoist – Breaking Moment (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Egoist is an ‘old’ and rather unknown Polish solo-project set up in 2002 by Kuba Włodarski. Two years later he released the demo “Breaking Moment” featuring five songs plus a reworked song from Controlled Collapse. The project comes back to life with this official debut album featuring the demo songs plus eight extra tracks.

Content: “Breaking Moment” is easy to describe; this is pure old-school EBM reminding me of the best years of Frontline Assembly. The songs are elaborated, driven by solid rhythms, multiple bleeps and effects, dark strings recovering the album with an overwhelming atmospheric side and harsh vocals, which are sometimes robotic.

+ + + : Egoist definitely sounds 99% influenced by Frontline Assembly. I already heard numerous emulations of this legendary and leading Canadian formation, but Egoist definitely belongs to the best followers. It’s a well-crafted, mature and sophisticated production. The songs have been achieved with numerous little bleeps and details. I also noticed various space-like effects, but the songs remain driven by retro-EBM. One of the best cuts I recommend listening to is “Assassin”, which reveals blasting sound treatments and a ghost-like melody line. But it also stands for the power of this project. It’s also amazing to see how ‘older’ tracks haven’t suffered from the weight of time.

– – – : The only negative point I can think about is that Egoist will never be Frontline Assembly! But there’s no reason to compare both bands; this is Egoist and “Breaking Moment” sounds definitely better than the FLA-albums from the last few years.

Conclusion: If you’re into intelligent EBM inspired by the famous Canadian school, you definitely have to discover Egoist!

Best songs: “Automate”, “Whislist”, “Fallen”, “Melting Point”, “W.h.a.t.”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/egoistsound

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578