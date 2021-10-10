Pitch Yarn Of Matter – Legacy (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Set up in the early 90s by Marcello Gallo, Brazilian Electro-Pop project P.Y.O.M. (Pitch Yarn Of Matter) released two albums in the 90s on German label Subtronic Records. After a long break the project came back to life, releasing a new opus in 2016 on Wave Records. “Legacy” was released by the end of 2020 and features eleven new songs.

Content: The influences and style haven’t changed that much. P.Y.O.M. remains devoted to Electro-Pop music and the 80s definitely remain a source of inspiration. The influences have been transposed into a very own sound, which has this retro feeling and yet it sounds a bit refreshing. The songs have been supported with good-old strings while some of the snares still have this old-school sound. All the songs have been sung in English.

+ + + : I’m still convinced this solo-project didn’t get the deserved recognition –especially in Europe. P.Y.O.M. has something of its own; a rather familiar sound, which you however can’t compare to another band. The songs are well-crafted and the global production resulted from a mature process. The synth lines bring us back to the magic of the 80s. Some tunes –like at “The Stranger”, are pretty simple, but efficient.

– – – : The album is missing a true hit and that’s maybe part of the reason why the band never became more famous…

Conclusion: I often link Brazilian underground electro with harsh productions, but Pitch Yarn Of Matter reminds us there are also talented Electro/Wave-Pop formations there.

Best songs: “The Stranger”, “Control”, “Devotion”, “A Little Less Of You”, “Like Diamonds”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/pitchyarnofmatter

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords