Komor Kommando interview: ‘Attitude and grit!’

Early December 2022, Komor Kommando, the industrial/EBM solo-project of Sebastian Komor (Icon Of Coil, Zombie Girl, Bruderschaft), released an all new 8-track EP. The EP came 9 years after his last release, the “Hail the rhythm” EP. This new EP, “One By One”, blends old and new, incorporating classic EBM vibes with a modern EDM inspired production.

The title song “One By One” features guest female vocals by Azul Far from The True UnioN. The song also comes in a remix by Brute Opposition and by Sebastian Komor himself who gave it a retro synth twist in its “xenomorph remix” version. Next to “One By One” the EP holds 2 other brand new tracks: “Get Off The X” and the instrumental “Brahmua”. “Get Off The X” was remixed as well, by C-Lekktor, Anthony (H) And Clockwork Echo.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

One of the best modern EBM acts is back alive and kicking! So, I took my mobile and videocalled Sebastian.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/one-by-one-ep">One By One EP by KOMOR KOMMANDO</a>

SL: It’s good to have you back again with Komor Kommando. How does it feel after such a long break?

Seb: Thank you. It honestly doesn’t feel like a break as I have constantly been writing and producing music. Upon the release of One By One, it dawned on me it has been 9 years. Crazy how time flies.

SL: How different is it for you from producing other artists or making remixes for other bands?

Seb: It’s more personal. I get to do what I want and how I want it and explore the moment. It’s a great release of creativity, unbound by any set of ideas or “rules”. When I produce or remix for others, I have a different approach. One of course is giving the client the best I can with what I have to work with. I see it as an honor people come to me to help them out, no matter the level of involvement. Music unites.

SL: How much did your Komor Kommando sound evolve since the previous EP?

Seb: The same approach really. With new tools and skills to play with. My musical taste is all over the place. I like to not be bound by a genre or what a genre is supposed to sound like. Attitude and grit are always present.

SL: Is there any specific message you want to give behind this new EP release and these new songs?

Seb: There is definitely a theme hiding in there. Universal and personal at the same time.

SL: You also took us by surprise with these female guest vocals on “One By One”. Tell us more about this collaboration with The True Union?

Seb: I wanted more vocals on the new KK material. As Azul reached out to me regarding doing some mixing and co-production on some of her new material, I was exposed to her voice. Instantly I had to ask Azul if she was into doing vocals on this at the time, instrumental song. With the intent of having vocals in the song. Thankfully she was into it and the vocals you hear on the release are the original take I was sent. Needless to say, I was blown out of the chair. Her voice is ridiculously good.

SL: Can we expect more from you later this year? An album maybe? More collabs? Anything you want to reveal yet?

Seb: A new EP is being worked on as we speak. I was hoping to be done with it by March, however, due to some other projects needing my attention it has been pushed back a bit. However, it’s coming. Stand by!