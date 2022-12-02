Komor Kommando returns with an all new EP ‘One By One’ after 9 years of silence !

Komor Kommando, the industrial/EBM solo-project of Sebastian Komor (Icon Of Coil, Zombie Girl, Bruderschaft), finally strikes back with an all new 8-track EP, 9 years after his last release, the “Hail the rhythm” EP. This new EP, “One By One”, blends old and new, incorporating classic EBM vibes with a modern EDM inspired production and is available now from Bandcamp.

The title song “One By One” features guest female vocals by Azul Far from The True UnioN. Sebastian explains: “I was doing the mixing and production for her new release and after hearing her vocals I just had to ask her to sing on one of my new tracks. I was simply blown away! Her vocals took the song to places I could not even imagine at the time…” The song also comes in a remix by Brute Opposition and by Sebastian Komor himself who gave it a retro synth twist in its “xenomorph remix” version.

Next to “One By One” the EP holds 2 other brand new tracks: “Get Off The X” and the instrumental “Brahmua”. “Get Off The X” was remixed as well, by C-Lekktor, Anthony (H) And Clockwork Echo.

One of the best modern EBM acts is back alive and kicking! You can check out and download the full EP below on Bandcamp before it hits the other platforms two weeks from now.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/one-by-one-ep">One By One EP by KOMOR KOMMANDO</a>