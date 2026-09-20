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Kommission Z80 is a Swedish duo that, following a debut album released on Electric Underground Records, is now self-releasing its second opus. I don’t recall ever hearing anything by them before, but these 13 tracks provide a clear picture of the duo’s musical identity.

Their primary influences clearly lie within the realm of old-school EBM—specifically the kind of EBM characterized by thoughtful composition and well-crafted arrangements. The vocals, and indeed some of the tracks, remind me somewhat of Portion Control, while other songs reveal traces of Skinny Puppy’s influence. One track even feels like a nod to Front 242. It should be noted that these are all bands with highly distinctive sounds and complex structures. Kommission Z80 doesn’t quite reach that level yet; they would benefit from improving some technical aspects, particularly the mixing and recording. Nevertheless, there is undeniable potential here. Several strong tracks are waiting to be discovered, and the latter part of the album, in particular, features some very cool songs.

Kommission Z80 is a name that true EBM enthusiasts should remember. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Here Comes The Consequences”:

<a href="https://kommissionz80.bandcamp.com/track/here-comes-the-consequences-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Here Comes The Consequences by Kommission Z80</a>

About Kommission Z80

Kommission Z80 is a Swedish duo from Borås formed by Erik Holmberg and Fredrich Legnemark, working in an old-school EBM style. The project’s debut single “Empire” arrived in 2024 through Electric Underground Records, followed by the debut album “Hegemony” and the “Reasonable Conclusions” EP in 2025. “Sic Semper Tyrannis” is the duo’s self-released 2026 follow-up.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com