American musician Knox Chandler, known for his work with The Psychedelic Furs and Siouxsie and the Banshees, will release his solo debut “The Sound” via his own label Blue Elastic on May 30, 2025. The announcement follows his extensive career as a collaborator with acts like Cyndi Lauper, REM, and Depeche Mode.

“The Sound” is described as a musical and visual memoir inspired by Chandler’s move from an urban environment to the Connecticut shoreline. At the core of the project is Chandler’s “Soundribbon” style of cinematic instrumental guitar performance, accompanied by upright bass and percussion. A visual companion book, featuring paintings, photographs, sketches, and written meditations, complements the album. The album will be available digitally and via streaming platforms; the book version includes a download code.

Chandler describes “The Sound” as an attempt to “make the diaristic intent of his music explicit,” blending technology and nature.

About Knox Chandler

Knox Chandler is an American musician, producer, arranger, and painter, whose career spans over four decades. He gained prominence as a member of The Psychedelic Furs, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and the Cyndi Lauper band, and has performed or recorded with REM, Depeche Mode, Grace Jones, Marianne Faithfull, Natalie Merchant, Tricky, The Creatures, Dave Gahan, and The Golden Palominos, among others.

During a decade-long residency in Berlin, Germany, Chandler developed his signature “Soundribbons” technique, applying it to various genres and multimedia projects. He collaborated with Herbert Grönemeyer, Jesper Munk, Pure Reason Revolution, The Still, TAU, Miss Kenichi and the Sun, Mars Williams’ Albert Ayler Xmas, Rita Redshoes, Them There, and The Night. He also served as the head of the guitar department at BIMM College in Berlin after earning a postgraduate certification in education.

Chandler has since returned to the United States and now resides near New Haven, Connecticut, where he continues to create and perform.

