Bristol experimental band Scaler have released their new single “Broken Entry” via Black Acre Records. The track marks their first new material since their 2023 double A-side “Loam / New Symbols,” produced by Daniel Avery. That single offered a sound combining industrial percussion, heavy bass, glitch elements, and synth lines.

“Broken Entry” follows Scaler’s recent signing to Black Acre, a label known for acts such as Commodo, Sully, Karen Nyame KG, and Waldo’s Gift. The release arrives as the band conclude an extensive EU tour alongside And So I Watch You From Afar and Robocobra Quartet.

Scaler formed in 2017 merging Bristol’s off-kilter dance music culture with organic instrumentation from the city’s heavy avant-garde scene. The band has been remixed by artists including Mogwai, Squid, Object Blue, and Laurel Halo.

According to the band, “Broken Entry” represents the beginning of a new era. It blends sinister synths, bass-driven rhythms, frenetic beats, and a nu-metal-influenced breakdown. The track was recorded by Alfie-Tyson-Brown at The Louisiana and mixed by Sean Oakley, known for work with Kae Tempest, Frank Ocean, and James Blake. Speaking about the single, the band says: “After a year spent locked away in various windowless rooms, ‘Broken Entry’ is our first offering from the next era of Scaler. We wanted to blow the cobwebs off before we show you what we’ve been up to.”

Black Acre founder Ian Merchant commented on the signing: “Scaler have been part of our lives as fans for years so it’s an honour to welcome them to the Black Acre family. The band has always defied genre, but this new material ups the ante with sheer ambition.”

About Scaler

Scaler is an experimental band from Bristol, United Kingdom, formed in 2017. The band consists of Isaac Jones (vocals, electronics), Poppy Cockburn (guitar), Alex Hill (bass), and Liam O’Neill (drums).

Originally seeking to combine the city’s electronic dance culture with avant-garde organic sounds, they released their debut album “Void” in 2020.

The band’s style fuses heavy industrial rhythms, leftfield electronics, and live instrumental dynamics. Scaler’s music has attracted remix collaborations with Mogwai, Squid, and Object Blue. In 2025, Scaler signed with Black Acre Records, a Bristol-based label.

