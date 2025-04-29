Dead Man’s Hill – Born From The Black Cauldron (Digital/CD Album – Zazen Sounds)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian artist Bart Piette remains as prolific as ever. Just a few months ago, he intrigued us with the debut opus of Brotherhood Of Sleep, and now he returns with new material under his long-running project, Dead Man’s Hill. This latest release revolves around a concept rooted in the renewal of an ancient bond with the dark, untamed forces of nature—with a particular focus on the Earth’s element of Fire.

If you’re familiar with Dead Man’s Hill, the musical influences will come as no surprise. Once again, Piette draws from a potent mix of Tribal, Industrial, Ritual, and Cinematic elements. But rather than concern himself with genres, Piette clearly prioritizes authenticity and atmosphere in his production.

This opus is intricately crafted, yet it’s largely propelled by driving rhythms and heavy drones. The atmosphere is otherworldly—at times deeply obscure—but it possesses a vivid, almost hallucinatory quality that guides the listener’s mind through strange, imagined rites and a profound reconnection with the natural elements. And that is, in essence, what this work is all about.

In that sense, Piette acts like a sonic magician, transforming his compositions into immersive experiences and visceral emotions. The darker passages may provoke unsettling, even paranoid sensations—but it’s precisely this intensity that gives the album its brilliance and power. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Scentoxication”:

https://zazensoundspublishings.bandcamp.com/track/scentoxication

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

