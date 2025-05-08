Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Mexican industrial artist Racso Agroyam, co-founder of the dark electro project Hocico, has issued a new solo single under his revived side project Dulce Liquido. The track, titled “Get On Your Knees“, is available now in digital format via Out Of Line Music.

This marks the third single from the as-yet-untitled upcoming album after “Signs of Decay” and “Dystopia”, which come included on the new single.

About Dulce Liquido

Dulce Liquido is the solo project of Racso Agroyam, launched in 1993 in Mexico City, Mexico, as a more experimental and noise-driven outlet apart from Hocico. The project’s early tracks circulated among underground tape traders before Dulce Liquido formally debuted on compilations in the late 1990s.

The first full-length album, “Disolución”, was released in 1998 via Out Of Line Music, followed by “Shock Therapy” in 2000.

After a long hiatus, Dulce Liquido resurfaced in the 2020s with new material reflecting harsher industrial and techno-influenced sounds. The project remains signed to Out Of Line Music.

