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Brighton-based artist, producer and composer Kaia Fincher has released the video for “Take My Love,” for the single she issued on 13 February 2026. Kaia Fincher brings modern pop with synth-pop, alt-pop and electronic elements.

Directed by Oleh Teteriatnyk, the video shows Fincher in a studio setting as the scene moves from observation to seduction and then to a vampire reveal. It presents desire as a form of power, with Fincher playing a director who films a woman who gradually takes control of the situation.

“I want to create my own world,” Fincher says. “I want to show what I feel, but through bigger images – through something cinematic, something slightly unreal.” And she adds that “what interested me was this idea that desire can feel like power, when you fall for someone, there’s this hunger in it (…) you want all of them (…) that’s where the vampire image came in for me – not as horror, but as intimacy pushed to an extreme.”

About Kaia Fincher

Kaia Fincher is a Ukrainian-born artist, producer and composer now based in Brighton, England. Before launching this solo project, she worked in Ukraine under the name Lika Bugaeva and later led the Kyiv alternative project Zetetics. Her earlier background included vocal study in Kyiv, with pre-solo work in alternative rock, pop-rock and electronic music before she shifted toward the more synth-led pop format heard in her current releases.

Her earlier catalogue stretches back to the mid-2010s. When she was part of Zetetics, a band formed in 2014, they released “Finally I See,” “Zetetic,” “Unplugged,” “11:11,” and “Cold Star.” Zetetics was also selected for the Ukrainian Institute’s “Music from Ukraine 2020–2022” catalogue.

Under the Kaia Fincher name, she released “Something new” on September 19, 2025. That was followed by “Something new (Kaia remix)” on November 14, 2025, “Slowburn (Christmas song)” on December 12, 2025, and “Take my love” on February 13, 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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