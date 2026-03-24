Heimberg – Faceless (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold records)

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After two exceptional EPs (“Isolation” and “Blind Eye”), which Icy Cold Records re-released together in 2024, the first official album from the French band Heimberg followed in December 2025.

“Faceless” contains eight tracks that take the listener on a journey through murky Dark-Wave landscapes. The guitar logically creates the unique atmosphere that hangs over this work, while the deep bass lines resonate deep in the chest. The cavernous vocals fit the mood perfectly and even add an extra layer of depth. Heimberg not only confirms the talent already showcased on their EPs but also elevates the Strasbourg-based band to one of the most exciting newcomers in the genre in recent years. The album unfortunately contains only eight tracks, and apart from the last two—which I find somewhat dreamier and less inspired—the rest is an absolute masterclass.

Heimberg will definitely please the true Dark-Wave fan and is thus continuing a rapid development that I’m curious to see where it will lead. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “It Keeps Me Up (All Night)”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/it-keeps-me-up-all-night-2

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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