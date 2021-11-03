Jostronamer – Artificial Intelligence (EP – Space Factory)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electroclash, EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: French project Jostronamer has already released many productions, but this EP is his first work released by Space Factory, which might be considered as a consecration.

Content: The EP features 5 tracks, taking off with the instrumental title track. This piece sounds vintage-like and sounds like the perfect offspring between Minimal-Electro, EBM (for the bass line) and Electroclash. The last track is a remix of “Artificial Intelligence” by Commuter. The other tracks left are holding on to the different influences, but you here will discover two cuts with some robotic/spoken-like vocals.

+ + + : I like the global sound treatments of this EP for the dominant bass Lines and analogue sound treatments featuring great effects. Even if the title track is my favorite one –including the great remix by commuter, the songs featuring vocals (effects) bring a little bonus to the work.

– – – : It could be an idea adding some vocals (think of Douglas McCarthy) or samplings on the title track; it might result in a phenomenal piece of music.

Conclusion: This first release on the label of David Carretta and Pascal Bourdette by Jostronamer is a cool and ultra-danceable production!

Best songs: “Artificial Intelligence”, “Artificial Intelligence – Commuter Remix”, “Invader”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Jostronamer

Label: www.facebook.com/spacefactory