Skrika – Fifth Nature (Album – Cryo chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Fifth Nature” is the debut album of British artist Monty Adkins under the Skrika moniker. It’s a conceptual work and also ‘the first of a series of albums set in the far distant future. Over centuries, failed technological attempts to restore balance to the Earth have left it blackened and its ecosystems fragile. Its population is divided between the Lemmites who think that further synthetic biological intervention is the answer, and the Atom Priesthood who worship the purity of nature.’

Content: This album has two sides. Both debut tracks and the final cut are characterized by impressive vocals’ production mixed with field recordings, sonic blasts and horror-like Electronic sounds. The vocals are mixing some kind of liturgical chants, throat singing techniques, spooky choirs and amazing male chants. Both remaining tracks are more into a Cinematographic approach featuring fragmented vocals (or samples) and Electronic sequences.

+ + + : Both debut tracks, but especially the opening one (cf. “Black Earth”) left me breathless. The production of the vocals –but first of all the talent and technique of the singing, is absolutely amazing. “Apokrytein” takes off with magic male vocals, which have something bewitching and ritual-like. But next to the vocals you’ll will notice elaborated and intelligent music connected with Dark-Ambient and Cinematographic genres. It’s an overwhelming production, which also injects diversity to the Cryo Chamber label roster.

– – – : I can’t say there are avoidable tracks featured, but the more Cinematographic cuts, can’t convince me in a similar way.

Conclusion: Skinka sounds to me as one of the greatest revelations in the wider fields of Dark-Ambient/Cinematographic/Ritual music. This album is simply impressive.

Best songs: “Black Earth”, “Apokrytein”, “Flight Of Souls”.

Rate: 9.

