Edgey – Idiom (EP – Edgey)

Genre/Influences: Breakcore, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Stephen James Knight aka Edgey self-released “Idiom” at the end of 2020. The sonic terrorist achieved four new cuts.

Content: Defining the music of Edgey isn’t an easy thing, but on the other hand you can’t get away from the feeling he clearly brings Breakcore and Industrial together. His work always features dynamic rhythms and an impressive sonic canvas. Even the slowest passages of the EP have something raw, unpolished and evil. The last track also is the longest one, on which he injected fragmented vocal parts (samples?).

+ + + : Edgey remains a very unique experience in sound, which is nearly impossible to label; the sound being too Breakcore for Industrial lovers and maybe too Industrial for Breakcore freaks. But there’s no compromise, but just powerful music and that’s the main strength of the project. I especially like both last cuts. I however have a preference for “1999++” for its impressive final part.

– – – : There’s no way in between with Edgey: you are going to like it or not! It remains a challenging experience, but a very unique one in its genre.

Conclusion: Edgey sounds like a bulldozer on a highway… hard, brutal and merciless!

Best songs: “1999++”, “tri – p”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/edgey.net