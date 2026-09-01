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Los Angeles producer Dragan Capor, who works as DC for his studio defrostMusic, released an unofficial remix of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Capital G” on 31 August 2026, accompanied by a video. He made the remix in 2007 from the multitrack files that Nine Inch Nails published during the “Year Zero” campaign, then left it in his archive for nineteen years before rediscovering the session files.

The release is non-commercial. Capor states that it is a standalone reinterpretation and that all rights in the original work remain with their owners. It is not connected to Nine Inch Nails, Interscope or any official remix programme.

Dragan Capor remixed and produced the track for defrostMusic. Yossi Shakked mastered it and Matteo Castiglioni made the video. The original “Capital G” was written by Trent Reznor and produced by Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Where the ‘Capital G’ stems came from

“Capital G” is the sixth track on “Year Zero”, the fifth Nine Inch Nails album, released on 17 April 2007 through Interscope Records. It became the record’s second and final single on 11 June 2007, issued in the United Kingdom as a limited 9-inch with a Dave Sitek mix of “Survivalism” on the B side.

On 26 April 2007, the official “Year Zero” website posted the multitrack audio for “Capital G” in GarageBand and Logic Pro formats, with WAV files for anyone using other software. It was one of three “Year Zero” songs opened up that day. The invitation produced “Year Zero Remixed”, released on 20 November 2007, whose CD and DVD-ROM edition carried multitrack files for every track on the album in GarageBand, Ableton Live and 16-bit WAV formats.

Capor’s version comes out of that first wave. He has said the song’s subject matter, which turns on power, money and political self-interest, reads differently now than it did in 2007.

About Dragan Capor

Dragan Capor is a producer, digital editor and remixer based in Los Angeles, where he founded and runs the production studio defrostMusic. His professional credits sit largely in jazz, soul and pop rather than industrial music: he has worked with Al Jarreau, Joe Cocker, George Benson, Norman Brown and Patti Austin, and is credited on Norman Brown’s Grammy-winning album “Just Chillin'”. Discogs lists him with writing, arrangement, technical and production credits across a range of releases.

Alongside that work he keeps a running set of unofficial remixes on his own channel, presented under the defrostMusic name. Those include a mashup remix pairing Nine Inch Nails material with Lisa Papineau, an extended edit of Peter Gabriel’s “Shock the Monkey” and a Gracie Abrams remix. The “Capital G” version is the oldest of them by nineteen years, and the first he has released from the 2007 sessions.

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