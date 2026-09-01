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Sixteen months after a digital-only first single, Pissoir des Dieux put out their debut album on vinyl. The French project, which brings together Larissa Iceglass of Lebanon Hanover, Vincenzo Wieczerzynski of Chaos International and Owen Pratt of Uncanny Valley, releases the self-titled LP through Fabrika Records on 30 September 2026 in two editions of 500 copies each, one on black vinyl and one on pink. Audioglobe handles export distribution.

The trio bring an eighties wave sound with sixties pop and dark folk in it, driven by a mechanical beat. The label files it under cold wave, neo folk and post-punk.

What is on the Pissoir des Dieux debut

The album runs eight tracks across two sides. Side A is “Casinno Piss”, “I should be Shot”, “Hotel Grand Amour” and “24/7”. Side B is “Vultures”, “Jack Nicholson”, “Internet Cafe” and “Triple Size Coctails”.

<a href="https://pissoirdesdieux.bandcamp.com/track/hotel-grand-amour" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hotel Grand Amour by Pissoir des Dieux</a>

“Hotel Grand Amour” came out on 8 May 2025 as the project’s first release, digital only, on Fabrika Records, and remains the only track from the album available so far. Its official video is the one visual the project has released to date.

The LP has not appeared on the band’s Bandcamp page or in the Fabrika Records web shop yet. Orders currently run through the label’s distribution rather than a direct release page.

Fabrika Records reprints She Past Away and Lebanon Hanover

Alongside the new album, Fabrika has repressed two of its longest-selling records on regular black vinyl. She Past Away‘s “Belirdi Gece” returns in the embossed and lacquered sleeve used for the tenth-anniversary edition of 2020. The Turkish band first issued the album on their own REMOOV label as a CD-R in 2012; Fabrika’s first vinyl pressing followed on 28 February 2013 in a different sleeve, and the record has since gone through six vinyl editions, four CD editions and a cassette.

Lebanon Hanover’s debut album “The World is Getting Colder”, originally released in February 2012 and remastered since, is also back in stock on black vinyl with a download code and a poster. The duo wrote and recorded it in the north-east of England after moving back from Berlin in 2011, and the second album followed shortly afterwards.

About Pissoir des Dieux

Pissoir des Dieux is a three-way collaboration based in France, formed by Larissa Iceglass, Vincenzo Wieczerzynski and Owen Pratt. Iceglass founded Lebanon Hanover in Sunderland in 2010 with William Maybelline and sings and plays guitar and synthesiser in the duo, which has released through Fabrika Records for most of its catalogue; their most recent album, “Asylum Lullabies”, came out on 10 July 2025. Side-Line covered the “Torture Rack” video that preceded it.

Wieczerzynski is a multi-instrumentalist based in Poznań who released a self-titled debut as Chaos International in March 2024 and has worked on Lebanon Hanover sessions. Pratt records as Uncanny Valley, whose debut album “Ugashia” appeared in 2019.

Fabrika Records has run from the Athens area of Greece since 2011 and is operated by Dimitris Pavlidis and Joanna of Selofan. Its catalogue includes Selofan, Qual, The Glass Beads, Harsh Symmetry, Second Still, Double Echo and Jennifer Touch alongside She Past Away and Lebanon Hanover. The Pissoir des Dieux LP is the label’s first full-length from the project.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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