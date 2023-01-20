Je T’Aime – Aggressive (Album – Manic Depression Records / Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Early 2022 Parisian (France) formation Je T’Aime released their second studio album “Passive”. By the end of the year they released this other ten-track opus entitled “Aggressive”.
Content: The sound moves in the same vein as “Passive”. This is the perfect mix between Cold-Wave influences reminding me of The Cure and a heavier Post-Punk input. Ten powerful songs moving from rage to melancholia.
+ + + : “Passive” and “Aggressive” appear to be a kind of twins. Both albums are featuring the same number of songs while both front covers are identically the same but with a different color. The content remains interesting and bringing good-old 80s influences alive. You can feel passion and drama coming through vocals and music. The opening cut “Out Of Sight” is carried by an elevating chorus. Another major song is “Elbow Beach” for its perfect balance between electronics and guitar while reminding me of The Cure.
– – – : From a very personal point of view I have a little preference for the “Passive”-album although both works can’t live without each other.
Conclusion: Je T’Aime is a band you definitely have to discover for their great and personal interpretation of Cold-Wave and Post-Punk.
Best songs: “Out Of Sight”, “Elbow Beach”, Kiss The Boys (And Make Them Die)”, “Winter Lake”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.jetaime-musique.com / www.facebook.com/jetaimethemusic
Labels: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords / www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords
