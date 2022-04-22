Je T’Aime – Passive (Album – Manic Depression Records / Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Parisian (France) formation Je T’Aime strikes back with their second studio album. They in the meantime also released a live album “Live At Gibus”.

Content: The sound formula and influences featured on “Passive” are totally comparable to the self-titled debut album. This is pure Dark-Wave music carried with typical 80s guitar play and accomplished with electronic arrangements. The influence and especially the way of singing comes closer to The Cure -while the debut album was more reminding me of The Smiths.

+ + + : Je T’Aime avoids any element of innovation but has seriously improved the global production process. The guitar parts and vocals are definitely The Cure-like. But I like the passion of the vocals which together with the guitar creates a true emotional feeling. The electro arrangements have something refined and even elevating. There are several cool songs but I especially recommend “Dirty Tricks” and “Unleashed”.

– – – : I regret the album is only featuring 10 songs but it also reminds me of the 80s album. The song “On The Phone” sounds a bit weird, revealing a more Ska-driven guitar playing.

Conclusion: Je T’Aime has accomplished a great, mature and passionate album. When listening to this album I can only but recognize there’s still great Cold-Wave music today!

Best songs: “Dirty Tricks”, “Unleashed”, “Give Me More Kohl”, “Another Day In Hell”, “Lonely Days”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.jetaime-musique.com / www.facebook.com/jetaimethemusic

Labels: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords / www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords