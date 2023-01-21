Joshua Murphy – Lowlands (EP – Aufnahme + Wiedergabe)

January 21, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Folk, Chanson.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Joshua Murphy is an Australian artist who lives in Berlin (Germany). The official debut EP “Lowlands” features four songs which have been written in Berlin.

Content: The sound universe of this artist is clearly driven by darkness. The songs are composed with guitar and piano arrangements with some melancholic violin-sounds on top. The artist’s deep, timbre of voice reminds me to Leonard Cohen.

+ + + : This work took me by surprise. First there’s the hypnotice and somewhat bewitching voice of Joshua Murphy. But next there’s the way he matches this cavernous and yet sexy voice together with dark, dreamy, Chanson compositions. Some passages make me think of ‘film-noir’. I like the melancholia hanging over the work. There’s something to say about each song but I’ve a little preference for “The Fault Was Lain There Too”.

– – – : When you’re listening to a little sonic jewel like “Lowlands” you can only but regret it’s just an EP. I hope there’ll be an album soon.

Conclusion: “Lowlands” sounds as a sweet, dark, sonic caress in a grey sky…

Best songs: “The Fault Was Lain There Too”, “A Twon With No Fear”, “The Killing Floor”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/JoshuaMurphyMusik

Label: www.aufnahmeundwiedergabe.de / www.facebook.com/aufnahmeundwiedergabe


