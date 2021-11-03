Jauzas The Shining – Dark Mirror (EP – Space Factory)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, EBM, Techno-Body.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Romain Jauzas aka Jauzas The Shining is a very prolific artist. He already moved back to Space Factory to release earlier this year “Dark Mirror” featuring four new cuts.
Content: The French artist doesn’t really repeat himself and tries to accentuate a few different influences on each work. His work remains however contaminated by Minimal-Electro, EBM and Techno music. On “Dark Mirror” he reminds me a bit of early Front 242 and their debut album “Geography”. It’s all about the great analogue sounds, which are carried by a slow, danceable cadence. You’ll also notice a few vocal parts, which are now spoken-like and then mixed in the background creating a foggy effect.
+ + + : I like this production for its magic sound treatments; pure vintage and definitely appealing for 80s lovers. The title-song is a very good exposure of this retro-futuristic approach. I also have to mention “Consumed” driven by a solid bass line in the purest EBM tradition.
– – – : The EP features 4 different cuts, which is pretty cool although the last song (cf. “Inertie”) sounds like an antithesis to the other tracks.
Conclusion: Jauzas The Shining remains faithful to his beloved style and influences, but this is a noticeable work for its extra vintage impression.
Best songs: “Dark Mirror”, “Consumed”, “Radar”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/jauzastheshining
