Jarl – Spectrum Confusion (Album – Reverse Alignment)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Experimental, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Erik Jarl already strikes back with a…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Experimental, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Erik Jarl already strikes back with a new album; he released three albums this year and can already look back at an impressive discography. “Spectrum confusion” is the fifth album released on Reverse Alignment.
Content: The Swedish artist composed 3 long duration tracks revealing a different approach from the work we’re used to hearing from Jarl. The tracks are more into an Electronic approach, pretty minimal and characterized by icy sound treatments. It however remains an Ambient/Cinematographic travel, which comes mainly through on, “Part 2” and “Part 3”.
+ + + : The icy, chilling sound treatments are noticeable elements of this work. It creates a mysterious and also anguishing atmosphere reinforcing the Cinematographic touch of the work. There’s a perfect balance between this cold, evasive style and the Minimal-Electro approach. “Part 2” is a true noticeable cut, which I would compare to a weird and imaginary space voyage.
– – – : The album is characterized by repetitive loops, which after a while became a bit too predictable.
Conclusion: I have some mixed feelings with this album; I globally like it, but I get the impression there’s more in it than what came out.
Best songs: “Part 2”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Jarl.main
