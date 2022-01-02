Accolade – Tria Prima (Album – Danse Macabre)

Background/Info: Accolade is a Seattle (USA) based band, which joined hands with Danse Macabre to unleash their new album. The band is driven by singer Stefanie Renée plus Aaron Goldstein and Mike Hines.

Content: One of the first elements emerging from this work is the beautiful and classically trained voice of Stefanie Renée. She has a noticeable high timbre of voice, injecting this Ethereal and Neo-Classic aspect to the work. Sound-wise the music has been composed by different authentic/acoustic instruments and Electronic treatments. It’s a delicate composition, although featuring rousing passages, which together with the vocals create an elevating sensation. 

+ + + : Accolade is a band I can’t remember having ever heard before, but, which I’ll not forget soon. I don’t want to compare their sound and the heavenly sensation of the vocals with Qntal, but there are for sure similarities. The delicacy of the composition together with the graceful singing of Stefanie Renée has something magic. Songs like “Relentless” and “Unconscious” both are little Ethereal pearls. The songs have something dark and yet enlightening and with a perfect balance between music and vocals. Another great song is the last one; “O Virga Ac Diadema” sounds more Electro-driven, but has a similar effect as the aforementioned cuts. 

– – – : I can’t say this album has true minus points, but it just takes a few songs to realize the real potential of “Tria Prima”.

Conclusion: Accolade is a talented Ethereal formation, which deserves more recognition. “Tria Prima” is a beautiful album to watch out for. 

Best songs: “Relentless”, “Unconscious”, “O Virga Ac Diadema”, “Confliction”, “Encantation”. 

Rate: 8½. 

Artist: www.facebook.com/accoladeseattle 

Label: www.dansemacabre-group.de / www.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec 


