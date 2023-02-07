Jarl – Mindrotation (Album – Zoharum)

February 7, 2023

Genre/Influences: Experimental

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Erik Jarl remains a true prolific artist. “Mindrotation” was released late 2022 and deals with the human psyche. Five parts/tracks have been composed.

Content: The work of the Swedish project remains mainly driven by Experimentalism revealing an impressive sound/noise canvas which has been used to compose disturbing sound waves. It sometimes sounds totally improvised and later on long and monotonous.

+ + + : It all sounds like you can feel there’s an ominous concept running through the work. I like the disturbing effect of the composition which is mainly emerging at the first and fourth part. It also reminds me of early 80s analogue sounds and effects creating a visual appeal.

– – – : Some passages are bit too long – especially the last cut going over 20 minutes, and linear.

Conclusion: Jarl takes us away for a dark odyssey throughout the human psyche.

Best songs: “Part 4 – Mind – Isolation”, “Part 1 – Mind – Variation”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Jarl.main

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


Ex-The Human League founders see early British Electric Foundation material reissued including early version 'Groove Thang'

The Sisters of Mercy announce first U.S. tour in over a decade

Side-Line starts Turkish Emergency Humanitarian Assistance relief fund

