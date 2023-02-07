Jarl – Mindrotation (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Experimental
Format: Digital, CD.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey
Background/Info: Erik Jarl remains a true prolific artist. “Mindrotation” was released late 2022 and deals with the human psyche. Five parts/tracks have been composed.
Content: The work of the Swedish project remains mainly driven by Experimentalism revealing an impressive sound/noise canvas which has been used to compose disturbing sound waves. It sometimes sounds totally improvised and later on long and monotonous.
+ + + : It all sounds like you can feel there’s an ominous concept running through the work. I like the disturbing effect of the composition which is mainly emerging at the first and fourth part. It also reminds me of early 80s analogue sounds and effects creating a visual appeal.
– – – : Some passages are bit too long – especially the last cut going over 20 minutes, and linear.
Conclusion: Jarl takes us away for a dark odyssey throughout the human psyche.
Best songs: “Part 4 – Mind – Isolation”, “Part 1 – Mind – Variation”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Jarl.main
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.