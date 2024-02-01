Jarl – Isolation Colours (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: For more than twenty years now Swedish artist Erik Jarl is composing music as Jarl and has released an endless number of productions. This newest work deals about seven colors and more specifically what sense and mood each color can bring.

Content: The work brings the familiar Jarl sound ‘formula’ which is moving from freaky Ambient music towards a true, Cinematic, and somewhat mystic style. From pure evasion to darker passages the work is characterized by explicit analogue sound treatments creating a sonic mayhem.

+ + + : I especially like the opening cut featuring scary, sharp, sound treatments resulting in a haunting atmosphere. Cold, mystic passages are emerging at a few other pieces. But most of all I like the magic of analogue sound treatments this work has been made of. Jarl remains a prolific artist but this album is probably one of his best exposures from the past few years.

– – – : The main point that hurts is that the songs became rather similar after a while. A bit more diversity would maybe ruin a part of the artist’s approach but eventually bring his work towards a higher dimension.

Conclusion: Jarl has transposed an interesting concept into a dark sonic creation.

Best songs: “Circle 1 – Grey – Scale One”, “Circle 5 – Black”, “Circle 7 – Grey – Scale two”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Jarl.main

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum