Jarl – Phonophobia (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial, Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD, Cassette. Background/Info: The previous work by Jarl released…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.
Background/Info: The previous work by Jarl released on Zoharum (cf. “Hyperacusis”) was dealing with a severe hearing disease. “Phonophobia” deals with another -although related clinical subject referring to psychology and clinical psychiatry.
Content: Erik Jarl composed 3 tracks for this conceptual work. The work remains Experimental, but still reveals explicit Industrial-Ambient influences. All tracks are characterized by a kind of sonic monotony accentuated by rare variations. All tracks are going over the 20 minutes.
+ + + : What I like is the kind of disturbed atmosphere created by the monotonous, endless sound loops. It’s an obscure production revealing less diversity, but always ending in obscurity. The last cut is a bit more diversified.
– – – : Jarl remains very prolific and inspired by great conceptual themes. It’s just a pity the music becomes less inspired than the themes…
Conclusion: I already have to say there’s much better work from Jarl than what I’ve heard the past few years.
Best songs: “Scale: 3”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Jarl.main
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether