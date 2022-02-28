Jarl – Phonophobia (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: The previous work by Jarl released on Zoharum (cf. “Hyperacusis”) was dealing with a severe hearing disease. “Phonophobia” deals with another -although related clinical subject referring to psychology and clinical psychiatry.

Content: Erik Jarl composed 3 tracks for this conceptual work. The work remains Experimental, but still reveals explicit Industrial-Ambient influences. All tracks are characterized by a kind of sonic monotony accentuated by rare variations. All tracks are going over the 20 minutes.

+ + + : What I like is the kind of disturbed atmosphere created by the monotonous, endless sound loops. It’s an obscure production revealing less diversity, but always ending in obscurity. The last cut is a bit more diversified.

– – – : Jarl remains very prolific and inspired by great conceptual themes. It’s just a pity the music becomes less inspired than the themes…

Conclusion: I already have to say there’s much better work from Jarl than what I’ve heard the past few years.

Best songs: “Scale: 3”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Jarl.main

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum