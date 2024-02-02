IIOIOIOII – Dreaming (Album – Distortion Productions)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After a self-released debut album and next albums on Juggernaut Music Group and Analogue Trash Records IIOIOIOII stroke back by the end of 2023 unleashing a new opus on Distortion Productions.

Content: Chris Gurney remains faithful to his dark format of Electro-Pop music. The sound remains pretty evasive, spiced with a melancholic touch and some carrying choruses.

+ + + : There’s a noticeable improvement in the global writing- and production process of this work. IIOIOIOII (pronounced ‘eye o’) became more mature while holding on its original influences. I like the darkness and melancholia of the songs but I especially recommend listening to “Until I’m Free” and “Carousel”.

– – – : The album is missing a true, potential’ hit.

Conclusion: IIOIOIOII don’t release new albums at regular basis but “Dreaming” is a fully appropriated title for a noticeable new work.

Best songs: “Until I’m Free”, “Carousel”, “Into The Night”, “Legacy”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.iioioioii.com / www.facebook.com/IioIndustrial

Label: www.distortionprod.com / www.facebook.com/distortionproductions

