Influential experimental artist Jarboe, known for her years in Swans, will release her new album “Sightings” on 3 April 2026 via the Belgian label Consouling Sounds and support it with a UK and European tour in May 2026 alongside Thor Harris (ex-Swans, Shearwater) and Joy Von Spain (Eye of Nix).

The concerts present a trio line-up of Jarboe, Harris and Von Spain, with a live set built from Jarboe’s catalogue of industrial, experimental and atmospheric work. The shows will also feature the live debut of two ambient pieces from “Sightings”. “Sightings” has the elusive vireo bird as a central motif. The album follows 2020’s “A Tulpa” and features cover artwork based on a painting by Swans drummer Phil Puleo,.

Thor Harris, an Austin-based multi-instrumentalist, joins the tour after his years as Swans’ percussionist between 2010 and 2016 and earlier work with Shearwater, Bill Callahan and many others. Joy Von Spain, currently based in the Netherlands, contributes vocals, keys and composition.

The May dates include club shows and festival appearances across Scandinavia, the Baltics, Central Europe and the UK, opening in Copenhagen and closing at Outer Waves Festival in Liverpool.

Jarboe tour dates 2026

04/05/2026 (DK): Copenhagen – Rust

05/05/2026 (SWE): Göteborg – Oceanen

07/05/2026 (EE): Tallinn – Hungr

08/05/2026 (LV): Riga – 1983

09/05/2026 (LT): Vilnius – SODAS 2123

10/05/2026 (PL): Warsaw – Niebo

12/05/2026 (PL): Poznań – Blue Note

13/05/2026 (CZ): Prague – MeetFactory

14/05/2026 (DE): Berlin – venue TBA

15/05/2026 (NL): Tilburg – Hall of Fame

16/05/2026 (BE): Brussels – Obsidian Dust Festival

17/05/2026 (UK): Folkestone – 20th Century Speedway

19/05/2026 (UK): Bristol – Strange Brew

20/05/2026 (UK): London – Café OTO

21/05/2026 (UK): Coventry – Just Dropped In

22/05/2026 (UK): Newcastle – The Star and Shadow

23/05/2026 (UK): Liverpool – Outer Waves Festival

About Jarboe

Jarboe Devereaux, known professionally as Jarboe or The Living Jarboe, is an American singer, musician and multidisciplinary artist born in Mississippi and raised in the US South, with roots in New Orleans and Atlanta. She joined Swans in 1985 after contacting founder Michael Gira, becoming a core member and contributing vocals, keyboards, arrangements and songwriting to albums including “Children of God” (1987), “The Burning World” (1989) and “Soundtracks for the Blind” (1996). Her presence helped shift the band from early noise rock towards more melodic industrial, folk and experimental material.

Her solo album catalogue begins with “Thirteen Masks”, released in 1991 on Sky / Hyperium on CD, cassette and vinyl. She followed this with “Sacrificial Cake” in 1995 on Alternative Tentacles, and “Anhedoniac” in 1998. The 2000s opened with “Disburden Disciple” in 2000, then a pair of Atavistic releases in 2005: “The Men Album” in October and “The Conduit” in November. “Mahakali” arrived in 2008 via The End Records, followed by “Alchemic” in 2010 on Twilight and “Indemnity” in 2011 on Burning World. The next phase of her work appears on her own imprint The Living Jarboe, starting with “The Sweet Meat Love and Holy Cult” in 2013, then “Wabi Sabi” and “Zen J Jazz” in March and April 2015, and “As Mind Dissolves as Song Begins” in 2017.

Since Swans’ original split in 1997, she has continued to release self-published and label-based albums, EPs and collaborations including “The Cut of the Warrior” in 2018 (Translation Loss in cooperation with The Living Jarboe), “Illusory” in April 2020 (co-released by Consouling Sounds and The Living Jarboe), and “A Tulpa” in November 2020 on The Living Jarboe. In February 2023 she issued the digital-only album “Procession” under The Living Jarboe banner.

Many of these titles have since been revisited through reissues and new editions.

<a href="https://jarboe1.bandcamp.com/album/alchemic" rel="noopener">Alchemic by JARBOE</a>

Her work spans experimental rock, industrial, neoclassical and ambient forms, and extends into visual art, literature, theatre and soundtracks, including co-composing music for the 2009 psychological horror game “The Path”. “The Path”is the official soundtrack to the video game of the same name, co-created with Kris Force and issued via Twilight Records and digital platforms.

Alongside her solo work, she has released a series of full-length collaborative albums, for instance with John Fryer. In 1993 she recorded “Beautiful People Ltd” with Lary Seven. In 2003 she co-released the self-titled “Neurosis & Jarboe” album with the band Neurosis. Mid-2000s collaborations include “Knight of Swords / The Beggar” with Nic Le Ban, “The End” and later “Dark Consort” with Cedric Victor, and “Viscera” with Byla in 2007. In 2008 she worked with Justin Broadrick on the album “J²”. A later collaboration came in 2015 with “Jarboe & Helen Money”, recorded with cellist Helen Money. More recently, she released “The Embrace” in 2023 with Kris Force.

In parallel, she co-developed the “Connotations” trilogy with guitarist and composer Brian Castillo under the name Castillo + Jarboe. “Connotations (Chapter One)” appeared in 2023, followed by “Connotations (Chapter Two)” and “Connotations (Chapter Three)” in 2024, all issued digitally via their joint channels and The Living Jarboe.

She also co-founded the project Skin with Michael Gira, a collaboration that later appeared under the name The World of Skin. In this line-up, they released three albums: “Blood, Women, Roses” in 1987, “Shame, Humility, Revenge” in 1988 and “Ten Songs for Another World” in 1990, issued on Product Inc. and Young God in various formats.

And she is also one-third of Blackmouth, together with John Bergin and Brett Smith. Their work includes the album “Blackmouth”, released in May 2000 on Crowd Control Activities, and the expanded 2020 edition “Blackmouth, Volumes I and II”, which combines the original album with additional tracks on CD.

In the ritual-focused ensemble AEAEA, formed with Kris Force, Anni Hogan, Zoë Keating and Meredith Yayanos, Jarboe recorded the album “Drink the New Wine”. Twilight Records released it on 14 February 2014 as a limited digipak CD and as a digital edition, with Jarboe contributing vocals, lyrics and co-composition across several pieces.

