Jarboe’s 1995 album ‘Sacrificial Cake’ to be re-issued on double vinyl via Greek label, The Circle Music

(Photo by J. Williams) The Greek label, The Circle Music, has announced the first-ever reissue of one of the most iconic releases of Jarboe, the album “Sacrificial Cake” on double vinyl.

The 16-track strong album was originally released in 1995 and came out four years after the solo album “Thirteen Masks”. Jarboe who was at the same time working in Swans, recorded the album “Sacrificial Cake” in New York’s East Village at the analog home-studio of multi-instrumentalist Lary Seven. Swans founder, Michael Gira simultaneously releases his album, “Drainland”.

The Circle Music label says this about the re-release: “We are proud to release this legendary album for the first time on vinyl – on its own – and with new mastering, new lay out, luxurious packaging and of course in the color of lavender dedicated to the ‘Lavender Girl’.”

Commenting on the upcoming release, Jarboe says: “‘Sacrificial Cake’ is one of my most popular albums. The song, ‘Lavender Girl’ on this album, is the song fans tell me is one of their favorite songs, ever. As this album was never available on its own, I am thrilled for The Circle Music to have it be available and especially on lavender vinyl in homage to the beloved song.”

The double vinyl reissue is coming out on November 18th and is limited to just 500 copies. Note that the material was newly mastering by George Emmanuel (Pentagram Studio) with all new lay out by Riccardo Isolabella.

You can pre-order the record here.

About Jarboe

Jarboe La Salle Devereaux, known as Jarboe, is an American singer and musician who came to prominence as a member of the New York City experimental rock band Swans in 1985. Jarboe and Michael Gira, the founder of Swans, were the two constant members of the group until it broke up in 1997.

Although absent from the group’s lineup when the band reformed in 2010, Jarboe contributed background vocals and voice collage for the band’s 2012 album, “The Seer”. She has released numerous solo albums and collaborations, many of which have been self-published. She also co-composed the soundtrack of the 2009 psychological horror game “The Path”.