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Jarboe has released a new video for “Francesca Sun”, taken from her latest album “Sightings”, which was released via Consouling Sounds on April 3, 2026. The American artist, whose work spans experimental rock, ambient, spoken word, and avant-garde composition, premieres the clip exclusively via Side-Line Magazine.

The video arrives a few weeks after the release of “Sightings”, her 36th solo album and 55th overall release. The record is built around electronic and organic instrumentation and a recurring natural-world motif centered on the vireo. Jarboe says of the album’s starting point: “The vireo is heard yet not easy to be seen as he blends into the green leaves. This is the heart of this project.” The release also features Thor Harris, Andrea Calderon, Brett Robinson, Chiara Lee, and Freddie Murphy, while Phil Puleo created the artwork.

“Sightings” is released as a black LP (200 copies), moss green LP (300 copies) and digipack CD (300 copies). Note that the moss green LP will be available at Jarboe’s live shows – but is sold out from the Consouling Sounds store.

Below are the CD and black vinyl versions.

Jarboe and Joy Von Spain UK/EU tour dates 2026

Jarboe will also head out on a May 2026 UK and European tour as a duo with Joy Von Spain of Eye of Nix after Thor Harris stepped down as we reported before. That format change was confirmed on April 17, after Thor Harris stepped down for personal reasons.

04/05/2026 (DK): Copenhagen – Rust

05/05/2026 (SE): Göteborg – Oceanen

07/05/2026 (EE): Tallinn – Hungr

08/05/2026 (LV): Riga – 1983

09/05/2026 (LT): Vilnius – SODAS 2123

10/05/2026 (PL): Warsaw – Niebo

12/05/2026 (PL): Poznań – Blue Note

13/05/2026 (CZ): Prague – MeetFactory

14/05/2026 (DE): Berlin – Genezarethkirche

15/05/2026 (NL): Tilburg – Hall of Fame

16/05/2026 (BE): Brussels – Obsidian Dust Festival

19/05/2026 (UK): Bristol – Strange Brew

20/05/2026 (UK): London – Café OTO

21/05/2026 (UK): Coventry – Just Dropped In

22/05/2026 (UK): Newcastle – The Star and Shadow

23/05/2026 (UK): Liverpool – Outer Waves Festival

25/05/2026 (BG): Sofia – Mixtape 5

27/05/2026 (GR): Athens – Temple

About Jarboe

Jarboe Devereaux is an American singer, composer, and visual artist. She was born in Mississippi and raised mainly in the American South. She debuted in the 1980s cassette underground with “Walls” in 1984. An excerpt later appeared on the “Dry Lungs” compilation in 1985.

She joined Swans in 1985 and remained one of the group’s central members until its first breakup in 1997. Across that period she contributed vocals and keyboards to releases including “Children of God”, “White Light from the Mouth of Infinity”, and “Soundtracks for the Blind”, while also working with Michael Gira in the parallel project World of Skin.

Her solo discography began with “Thirteen Masks” in 1991 and later expanded through releases such as “Sacrificial Cake”, “Anhedoniac”, and “Disburden Disciple”. Outside her solo catalog, she collaborated with Neurosis on the 2003 album “Neurosis & Jarboe”, and with Kris Force on “The Path” soundtrack in 2010.

In later years, Jarboe continued to self-produce work while also releasing material through labels including The Circle Music, Translation Loss Records, and Consouling Sounds. She also returned to the Swans orbit with guest contributions to “The Seer” in 2012. In 2026 she returned with “Sightings”, her 36th solo album and 55th overall release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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