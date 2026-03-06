Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Experimental rock artist Jarboe (Swans) has released an official excerpt for “Vireo Serenade”, taken from her upcoming album “Sightings”, due on April 3, 2026 via Consouling Sounds. The release is tied to an expanded May 2026 European tour billed as Jarboe with Thor Harris and Joy Von Spain.

“Sightings” will be issued on black LP (200 copies), moss green LP (300 copies), and digipack CD (300 copies). The vinyl edition carries six tracks, while the CD and digital versions add “The Holy Waters (Sangha Mix)”. You can place your pre-orders now via Consouling Sounds.

Jarboe says that the album grew from field recordings and repeated encounters with a vireo: “The vireo is heard yet not easy to be seen as he blends into the green leaves. This is the heart of this project.” The album also features Thor Harris, Andrea Calderon, Brett Robinson, Chiara Lee, and Freddie Murphy, while Phil Puleo created the artwork.

The updated itinerary adds Sofia at Mixtape 5 on May 25 and Athens at Temple on May 27, while the Berlin date on May 14 is now confirmed for Genezarethkirche.

Jarboe 2026 tour dates with Thor Harris and Joy Von Spain

04/05/2026 (DK): Copenhagen – Rust

05/05/2026 (SWE): Goteborg – Oceanen

07/05/2026 (EE): Tallinn – Hungr

08/05/2026 (LV): Riga – 1983

09/05/2026 (LT): Vilnius – SODAS 2123

10/05/2026 (PL): Warsaw – Niebo

12/05/2026 (PL): Poznan – Blue Note

13/05/2026 (CZ): Prague – MeetFactory

14/05/2026 (DE): Berlin – Genezarethkirche

15/05/2026 (NL): Tilburg – Hall of Fame

16/05/2026 (BE): Brussels – Obsidian Dust Festival

17/05/2026 (UK): Folkestone – 20th Century Speedway

19/05/2026 (UK): Bristol – Strange Brew

20/05/2026 (UK): London – Cafè OTO

21/05/2026 (UK): Coventry – Just Dropped In

22/05/2026 (UK): Newcastle – The Star and Shadow

23/05/2026 (UK): Liverpool – Outer Waves Festival

25/05/2026 (BG): Sofia – Mixtape 5

27/05/2026: (GR): Athens – Temple

About Jarboe

Jarboe Devereaux is an American singer, composer, keyboardist, and visual artist whose recording history began with the cassette “Walls” in 1984. She joined Swans in 1985 and remained part of the group until its first breakup in 1997. During that period, she also launched her solo catalogue with “Thirteen Masks” in 1991, establishing a parallel body of work that moved across experimental rock, ambient, spoken word, and electronic music.

Her later solo releases include “Sacrificial Cake” (1995) and “Disburden Disciple” (2000), both of which were later revisited in vinyl reissues. She has also remained active through a long series of collaborations, including work with Black Needle Noise and other experimental projects. In 2026, Jarboe returns with “Sightings” via Consouling Sounds and a European tour alongside Thor Harris and Joy Von Spain.

