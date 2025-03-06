Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Ex-Swans member Jarboe has announced a remastered vinyl version of “Disburden Disciple” via The Circle Music and a new video for “Bound”. The album, originally released independently in 2000, will be available on 25 April 2025 via The Circle Music for the first time on vinyl.

The vinyl release of “Disburden Disciple” has been fully remastered by George Emmanuel (Pentagram Studio) and features brand-new artwork. The remastered album will be available in double gatefold orange vinyl and double gatefold red vinyl. Pre-orders are available now via the record label’s webstore.

“Recorded in both Israel and the United States, the songs on ‘Disburden Disciple’ express themes of longing and romance as well as metaphorical dismemberment, scars, and resuscitation,” Jarboe comments. “The album explores the victim of passion, the dangerous love affair, the death bed of a lover, the death of a loved one from disease set to maniacal piano, the false accusation of a murder and the haunting of a spirit who calls from the deep, and the sounds of rolling tanks and drums as backdrop of the war of the heart. The album begins with a list of things in a stylistic groove that merges to 70s rock yet the chorus reaffirms not being free at all – from love.”

A new video for the 2025 remastered version of “Bound”, directed by Wampyrion, has also been released. The video captures Jarboe’s first NYC solo performance post-Swans in a packed Knitting Factory in 2000.

The Circle Music adds, “Our ambition to release as many albums as possible from Jarboe’s long catalogue on vinyl continues with ‘Disburden Disciple’, a very special, personal and experimental album that appeared 25 years ago and today we realise how ahead of its time it was. We don’t think we need to talk about Jarboe’s influence in the field of avant-garde, industrial, dark gothic or however one would like to describe her music. After all, Jarboe’s music goes beyond boundaries. It’s not just heard, it’s experienced.”

At the core of the album is Jarboeon vocals, Brian Castillo who contributed both guitar and bass – while also serving as a recording engineer, Cedric Victor and Michael Courter on bass, Chandler Rentz on drums and percussion, Gabriel, Hamdi, and Ibrahim Ahmad on rhythm sections, Eva Sabon on violin, Diana Obscura on cello and backing vocals, and Renee Nelson contributing both harp and backing vocals.

The lineup also included Nick Pagan on piano, Rico on vocals, and Yariv Malka, who played guitar and percussion while also engineering the track “Forbid”.

