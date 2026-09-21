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Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart reissue the 2xCD collection “The Usual Suspects” on Dimple Discs on November 13, 2026. Originally released in 2017, the 23-track set has been unavailable for years and now changes hands at collectors’ prices; the digital edition is already available on Bandcamp, with the physical 2xCD prepared for that November date to coincide with a UK and Belgium tour.

<a href="https://jahwobbletheinvadersoftheheart.bandcamp.com/album/usual-suspects" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Usual Suspects by Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart</a>

“The Usual Suspects” gathers new recordings of Wobble’s solo material alongside songs from Invaders Of The Heart and his former band Public Image Ltd (PiL), drawn from a catalogue spanning almost forty years at the time of recording. The album was recorded at The Smokehouse studios in East London and opens with a version of PiL’s debut single “Public Image”, reworked from the band’s 1978 debut album. Other highlights include cover versions of the film themes to “Midnight Cowboy” and “Get Carter”, Dawn Penn’s “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)” featuring vocalist Aurora Dawn, and a new take on “Visions Of You”, which originally featured Sinéad O’Connor on Invaders Of The Heart’s Mercury Prize-nominated 1992 album “Rising Above Bedlam”. The set closes with live recordings of “Liquidator” and “Poptones”, the latter drawn from PiL’s “Metal Box”.

Recording personnel on “The Usual Suspects” comprised Jah Wobble on bass, vocals and percussion, Marc Layton-Bennett on drums, percussion and backing vocals, Martin Chung on guitars, George King on keyboards and backing vocals, Steve Rigby on programming and backing vocals, Sean Corby on trumpet and flugelhorn, Aurora Dawn on vocals, and Holly Macve on vocals. Of the band behind the album, Wobble said: “This band has been a delight to play with. Similar to my first early ’80s version of the Invaders, they can all really play, plus all genre bases […] are covered. It’s a big deal to me, because it’s like a 35 year old dream has finally been realised. This is how I heard The Invaders of the Heart sound all those years ago. A classy fusion of genres. Groovy, dubby but always changing and developing. Never standing still.”

Tour dates for Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart

The reissue follows a UK tour and comes ahead of Belgian dates in November. Confirmed shows:

October 3 – Stourbridge, Katie Fitzgerald’s (UK)

October 16 – Todmorden, Unitarian Church (UK)

October 21 – Frome, The Tunnels (UK)

October 22 – Bristol, The Fleece (UK)

October 23 – Reading, Face Bar (UK)

November 7 – London, Bush Hall (UK)

November 25 – Hasselt, Club AFF (Belgium)

November 26 – Bruges, Cactus Muziekcentrum (Belgium)

November 27 – Oudenaarde, Harmonie Oudenaarde (Belgium)

Tickets are available via Songkick.

About Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart

Jah Wobble, born John Wardle, is a bass guitarist and vocalist from East London who was the original bassist in Public Image Ltd alongside John Lydon from the band’s 1978 formation, co-writing and playing on the 1979 album “Metal Box” before leaving in late 1980. He formed Jah Wobble’s Invaders Of The Heart in 1982, and in the early 1980s collaborated with Holger Czukay and Jaki Liebezeit of Can, as well as U2 guitarist The Edge and producer François Kevorkian. Invaders Of The Heart’s commercial peak came with 1991’s “Rising Above Bedlam”, nominated for the Mercury Prize, which included the UK top-40 single “Visions Of You” featuring Sinéad O’Connor.

Wobble has since worked with artists including Ginger Baker, Björk, Brian Eno, Baaba Maal, Massive Attack, Sinéad O’Connor, Pharoah Sanders and his wife Zi Lan Liao on guzheng and harp. He reunited with former PiL guitarist Keith Levene in 2012 for the “Metal Box in Dub” shows and the album “Yin & Yang”. Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart recorded “The Usual Suspects” at The Smokehouse studios in East London, releasing it in 2017 following a six-month UK tour, as covered by Side-Line at the time.

More recently, Wobble released the albums “Dub, Vol 1” (2025) and “Automated Paradise” (2026, with former Siouxsie & The Banshees guitarist Jon Klein) on Dimple Discs, and “Mystic Liverpool: The Beatles Psychedelic Songbook” with his sons, who record as Tian Qiyi, released by Cherry Red in August 2026. His autobiography, “Memoirs of a Geezer: Music, Life, Mayhem”, was published by Serpent’s Tail in 2009 and reissued in expanded form as “Dark Luminosity” by Faber & Faber in 2024. Dimple Discs now reissues “The Usual Suspects” as a 2xCD on November 13, 2026, timed to Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart’s UK and Belgium tour dates.

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