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Room of Wires, the UK industrial/electronic duo of two producers who both go by Andrew, released the single “Skin weevil” on September 18, 2026, self-released on Bandcamp. The two-track release pairs the title track with “Do not leave a message” and arrives while the duo works on a new album.

<a href="https://roomofwires.bandcamp.com/album/skin-weevil" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Skin weevil by Room of Wires</a>

Room of Wires bring an industrial and electronic sound that mixes hard-hitting rhythm programming with the duo’s usual dark ambient textures and field recordings. Both tracks on “Skin weevil” were written and produced by Room of Wires; the cover artwork is by the duo as well, with performance for camera by Fenia Kotsopoulou and photography by Daz Disley.

Room of Wires’ ‘Skin weevil’ single

The duo has not met in person: one member works with hardware and a tangle of physical wires, the other in software and virtual cables, sharing ideas and sounds over the internet. That process has produced “Skin weevil” as a standalone two-track single rather than part of a longer EP or album, released independently while the pair continue work on their next full-length. No further tracks or release date for that album have been announced.

About Room of Wires

Room of Wires is a UK industrial/electronic duo of two producers, both named Andrew, who write and record without ever having met, exchanging sounds and ideas remotely. Their debut EP, “Asylum sneaker”, appeared on Section27 in August 2014, followed by the Bandcamp-only “Dead skins” EP in November 2015, “Used as a runner” on Section27 in June 2016, “Black medicine” on Section27 in June 2017, and the remix-featuring “Mastakink” EP, self-released in October 2017. Their debut album, “White transit”, followed in November 2018, and the mini-LP “Test subject” arrived in October 2019.

Room of Wires signed to the German label ant-zen for the albums “Plague of people” (April 2021) and “Welcome to the end game” (February 2023), releasing the “Fever switch” EP on Rednetic in October 2021 in between. Further self-released EPs followed with “Floodplains” (November 2023) and the album “If no other means are effective” in December 2025, the duo’s first full-length in close to three years. Alongside their own catalogue, Room of Wires record collaborative material as DasF and Cave like carving, and have contributed remixes and tracks to releases by Ah Cama-Sotz, Flint Glass, 4T Thieves and other acts. “Skin weevil” is their first new material since 2025’s “If no other means are effective”, released as the pair continue work on a new Room of Wires album.

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