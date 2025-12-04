Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Transatlantic ethereal wave / shoegaze trio Mercury’s Antennae close 2025 with a new four-track digital maxi-single, “The Veil Opaque v.2“, released on 2 December 2025 via their Bandcamp page. The release follows the single “The Reflecting Skin (William Faith Remix)” and the full-length album “Among the Black Trees”, both issued earlier this year through Sett Records.

<a href="https://mercurysantennae.com/album/the-veil-opaque-v-2" rel="noopener">The Veil Opaque v.2 by Mercury's Antennae</a>

“The Veil Opaque v.2 (single mix)” presents a newly altered version of the album track, foregrounding Cindy Coulter’s bass, Dru Allen’s vocals and Erick r Scheid’s 12-string hollow-body guitar and E-bow, with added synths and updated drum programming. Scheid also delivers “Through the Veil (witchmoth remix)”, a complete electronic reimagining that draws on witch-house, dungeon synth, dark ambient and trip hop to push the material into ritualistic ambient-electronica territory.

“Deer Island (a far unknown mix)” strips back the album track “As I Lay Hidden (Deer Island)” to an acoustic setting, a version originally shared as part of a limited EP. The fourth track, “O Virtus Sapientiae”, sets a work by 12th-century composer Hildegard von Bingen, recorded spontaneously by Dru Allen in a medieval abbey and later rearranged with minimalist electronics by Scheid.

Vocalist Dru Allen explains the central theme of the lyrics: “Lyrically, the veil refers to that which covers the parts below the conscious level in each being, how these memories form us – and how lifting that both frees us and challenges us to evolve.”

The video for “The Veil Opaque v.2 (single mix)” combines live performance footage captured by Kevin Brown at Holocene in Portland, Oregon with additional material of Allen filmed in Switzerland by Diana Berchtold.

About Mercury’s Antennae

Mercury’s Antennae is an ethereal / shoegaze trio currently based between Portland, Oregon and Geneva, Switzerland. The line-up consists of multi-instrumentalist Erick r Scheid (The Palace of Tears), vocalist Dru Allen and bassist Cindy Coulter, both known from This Ascension (and in Coulter’s case also Faith and the Muse). The debut album “A Waking Ghost Inside” was released in April 2014 on Projekt Records.

It was followed by the “The Guides” EP (2015), “The Killing Time EP” (2015) and the second album “Beneath the Serene” (2016), establishing a sound that blends ethereal wave, shoegaze textures and ambient electronics.

In 2018 Mercury’s Antennae moved to Sett Records for the EP “The Moon Viewing Garden”, marking the start of a long-form writing phase that would eventually lead to “Among the Black Trees”. The album was released on 20 March 2025 via Sett Records to coincide with the Spring Equinox. Its material, conceived from around 2018 onwards, reflects themes of love, death, rebirth and reconciliation, and was written during a period that included relocations, a pandemic-driven hiatus and parallel projects.

With “The Veil Opaque v.2”, Mercury’s Antennae add a self-produced, four-track digital release that revisits key material from “Among the Black Trees” while extending their catalogue into more explicitly electronic and acoustic directions, all mastered by Roger Fracé and issued independently.

