Cat Rapes Dog sees vinyl reissue of ‘Biodegradable’ and ‘Moosehair Underwear’ albums

Here’s something we have been looking out for, vinyl reissues of Cat Rapes Dog back catalogue material via Energy Rekords. Both vinyls will be released on October 28th and limited to 500 copies on black vinyl.

First is “Moosehair Underwear”, our absolute favorite Cat Rapes Dog release. Their fifth album came out in 1993 and includes excellent tracks like ”Moosehair Underwear” and ”Trojan Who*es” plus a string of other classic punk industrial EBM tracks.

Next is their 1995 album “Biodegradable” which was the band’s sixth album. The release comes reissued with the bonus track “Ont men skönt”. The album includes classic crossover EBM-industrial-metal tracks such as “There’s no Evil”, “Hurts good”, “Dead Boys don’t say no” etc..

“Biodegradable” was the last album with the original singer and band founder Joel Rydström.


