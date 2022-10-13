Finnish coldwave artist Suzi Sabotage back with new single & video ‘Oodi Surulle’

Suzi Sabotage, a dark coldwave solo artist from Helsinki, Finland, is back with a new single, “Oodi Surulle” (“Ode To Sorrow”). “Oodi Surulle” is out now both as a single and as a video. The track mixes neofolk and darksynth and on top this is Suzi’s first song in Finnish, her native language. Connaisseurs will also recognize the kantele in the music, the kantele being the national instrument of Finland.

Suzi Sabotage began her solo career in 2017 and has since also be featured on our Face The Beat compilation series where we offer a platform to new artists. She was featured with the track “Persona Non Grata” on “Face The Beat: Session 6” which you can download here for free.

You can watch the video below.