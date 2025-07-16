July 24, 2025

Incendie – Drowning (Digital/CD Album – Hands)

Inferno Sound Diaries July 16, 2025
Incendie
Known for his work with the Templer project, Arthur Bdt now unveils his solo endeavor under the pseudonym Incendie.
His debut, “Drowning”, opens as a subdued creation, driven by slow rhythms and a ghostly voice. Gradually, subtle details begin to emerge, and the sound evolves into a fusion of Industrial and IDM. As we dive deeper into Incendie’s sonic universe, the intensity increases, with the Industrial elements becoming more prominent. What unfolds is a heavy, rhythmic Industrial-Techno, consistently enhanced by refined IDM textures. A dark, irresistible atmosphere permeates the entire release.

The final tracks, in particular, stand out—they hit harder and are clearly designed with the dance floor in mind. I found these to be the most impressive moments on the album. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Relapse”:

https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/relapse

