Incendie – Drowning (Digital/CD Album – Hands)
Known for his work with the Templer project, Arthur Bdt now unveils his solo endeavor under the pseudonym Incendie.
His debut, “Drowning”, opens as a subdued creation, driven by slow rhythms and a ghostly voice. Gradually, subtle details begin to emerge, and the sound evolves into a fusion of Industrial and IDM. As we dive deeper into Incendie’s sonic universe, the intensity increases, with the Industrial elements becoming more prominent. What unfolds is a heavy, rhythmic Industrial-Techno, consistently enhanced by refined IDM textures. A dark, irresistible atmosphere permeates the entire release.
The final tracks, in particular, stand out—they hit harder and are clearly designed with the dance floor in mind. I found these to be the most impressive moments on the album. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Relapse”:
https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/relapse
