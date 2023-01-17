6LP boxset for a-ha’s 1985 album ‘Hunting High and Low’

The Norwegian cult act a-ha have announced that their iconic debut album “Hunting High and Low” will be released for the first time ever in a 6LP boxset. The boxset of the iconic 1985 album will be released on 24th February, featuring an expanded track selection including demos, extended versions, alternate mixes, and b-sides, 60 tracks in total.

The LPs will be issued on black 140g vinyl, and a 64 -page 12”x12” booklet with extensive liner notes and photography will be included.

“Hunting High and Low” was the debut studio album by the Norwegian band and was released on 1 June 1985 in the United States and 28 October 1985 in the United Kingdom by Warner Bros. Records. The album was a huge commercial success, reaching high positions on charts worldwide. Recorded at Eel Pie Studios in Twickenham, London, it was produced by Tony Mansfield, John Ratcliff and Alan Tarney.

In all, five singles from the album were released, though not all were released internationally: “Take On Me”, “Love Is Reason”, “The Sun Always Shines on T.V.”, “Train of Thought” and “Hunting High and Low”.

The track list is identical to the extended CD boxset released a while back in 2015, so no new previously unreleased material will be included in this LP set.

Here’s how the complete set will look like.