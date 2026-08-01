Purest Form has signed to Dais Records and shared a video for “Animal”, from the EP “RESISTANCE”, out September 4, 2026.

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Los Angeles dance-punk trio Purest Form has signed to Dais Records. The label will release the band’s second EP, “RESISTANCE”, on September 4, 2026, and Purest Form has shared a video for the opening track, “Animal.”

Purest Form is Story Beeson (vocals), Madi Woodward (guitar, programming) and Riley Oikawa-Dahlson (bass). The trio formed in Los Angeles in 2023 and draws on members’ backgrounds in hardcore bands alongside a shared interest in industrial and techno production.

<a href="https://purestform.bandcamp.com/album/resistance" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RESISTANCE by Purest Form</a>

“RESISTANCE” runs six tracks: “Animal,” “Break,” “Beyond Terror,” “More,” “Bass Resistance” and “Breathe.” The EP closes with a cover of The Prodigy’s “Breathe,” a song the band has performed live. Recording took place across 2025 with longtime collaborator and producer Andrew Oswald. The release is confirmed on CD and 12″ vinyl, including a black smoke vinyl variant.

Video for ‘Animal’ addresses surveillance technology

Beeson directed the video for “Animal,” the EP’s opening track. The video uses older recording technology to address the use of modern surveillance tools against communities.

Woodward describes the direction behind “RESISTANCE” as a deliberate widening of the band’s sound: “We decided to just take it to the next level with this one. It’s like a unification of all the music that we love and feel. And it makes sense to us. If it sounds good, we don’t care where it comes from.”

Beeson connects the EP to events in Los Angeles during 2025: “The nature and actions of our country are overwhelming, I can’t get away from the feeling of ‘what can we do to resist this at all costs?’ We have very radical fantasies across the board, making music that isn’t talking about what’s happening right now just feels unimportant to us.”

About Purest Form

Purest Form formed in Los Angeles in 2023, when Woodward and Beeson met while working at an independent venue in the city and bonded over a shared interest in underground music. Beeson also performs with Choking on Ash and Vacant Future, Woodward with Fury and Object of Affection, and Oikawa-Dahlson with Roman Candles and Pocketknife.

The band released a self-titled debut EP in 2024, a set built around heavy, distorted guitar and programmed percussion. “RESISTANCE,” out September 4, 2026, is Purest Form’s second EP and its first release for Dais Records, recorded during 2025 with producer Andrew Oswald and led by the single “Animal.”

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