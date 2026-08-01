Chicago post-punk trio French Police has signed to Interscope Records and released the double single “Reptile / Japan” on July 30, 2026, with two videos.

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Chicago post-punk trio French Police has signed to Interscope Records. The band’s first release for the label is the digital double single “Reptile” and “Japan,” released July 30, 2026, each accompanied by an official video produced by Someoddpilot Studios and directed by Chris Eichenseer.

French Police is Brian Flores (vocals, guitar), Manny Herrera (lead guitar) and Rolando Donjuan (bass). The Interscope signing follows the band’s earlier releases through the independent label Icy Cold Records, including the 2020 album “Haunted Castle,” reviewed by Side-Line, and 2025 limited European vinyl editions of “Bully” and “Haunted Castle.”

Video for ‘Japan’

The second track, “Japan,” has its own official video, also produced by Someoddpilot Studios and directed by Eichenseer.

“Reptile / Japan” is available to stream on Spotify.

French Police will tour North America in support of the Interscope signing from September through October 2026.

September 11 – Detroit, MI – El Club

September 12 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

September 13 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

September 14 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

September 17 – Brooklyn, NY – 99 Scott

September 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

September 19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

September 21 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

September 22 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

September 23 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

September 25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

September 26 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

September 27 – Dallas, TX – Trees

September 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

September 30 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV – The Portal at AREA15

October 3 – Riverside, CA – Municipal Auditorium

October 4 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

October 7 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

October 9 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 10 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

October 15 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

October 17 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

October 18 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

Ticket availability has not been confirmed for all dates.

About French Police

French Police formed in Chicago in 2018, led by vocalist and guitarist Brian Flores following the end of his earlier band, Karma Wears White Ties, which he ran with his brother Jesse Flores from 2012 to 2018. The current lineup adds lead guitarist Manny Herrera and bassist Rolando Donjuan.

The band released a self-titled debut album in 2019, followed by “Haunted Castle” in 2020 and “BLEU” in 2023, all through the independent label Icy Cold Records. The full-length “Bully” followed in January 2024; Side-Line covered its limited European vinyl edition, released alongside a “Haunted Castle” vinyl edition, in 2025.

French Police signed to Interscope Records in 2026, releasing the double single “Reptile / Japan” on July 30 as its first output for the label, backed by a North American tour running September through October 2026.

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