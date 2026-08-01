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Siouxsie and the Banshees released their third studio album, “Kaleidoscope,” on 1 August 1980 through Polydor Records. The album turns 46 this year. It arrived with a new lineup, drummer Budgie and guitarist John McGeoch replacing Kenny Morris and John McKay, who had abruptly left during the “Join Hands” tour, and it introduced synthesizers and drum machines to the band’s sound for the first time.

The band recorded “Kaleidoscope” at Surrey Sound Studios in Leatherhead, the Coach House in Monmouth and Polydor Studios in London between January and May 1980, produced by Nigel Gray with Siouxsie and the Banshees. Siouxsie Sioux handled vocals along with guitar and synthesizer parts, Steven Severin played bass, guitar and synthesizer, and Budgie played drums and percussion; McGeoch contributed guitar, saxophone and keys, and Steve Jones added guitar on several tracks. The eleven-track album runs “Happy House,” “Tenant,” “Trophy,” “Hybrid,” “Clockface,” “Lunar Camel,” “Christine,” “Desert Kisses,” “Red Light,” “Paradise Place” and “Skin,” and was preceded by the singles “Happy House” and “Christine.” “Kaleidoscope” reached number 5 on the UK Albums Chart, the band’s highest chart position, and was later certified silver by the BPI. It streams on Spotify.

About Siouxsie and the Banshees

Siouxsie and the Banshees formed in London in 1976, when vocalist Siouxsie Sioux and bassist Steven Severin, part of the group of Sex Pistols followers known as the Bromley Contingent, put together an impromptu band to fill a slot at the 100 Club Punk Festival on 20 September 1976, playing a 20-minute improvisation with Marco Pirroni on guitar and Sid Vicious on drums. A settled lineup formed around Siouxsie, Severin, guitarist John McKay and drummer Kenny Morris, and Polydor signed the band in June 1978 after the single “Hong Kong Garden” reached the UK top ten. The band’s debut album, “The Scream,” followed on 13 November 1978, and “Join Hands” arrived in 1979. Two days into the tour for “Join Hands,” McKay and Morris abruptly left the band, and Siouxsie and the Banshees regrouped around new guitarist John McGeoch, formerly of Magazine, and new drummer Budgie, formerly of the Slits.

This lineup of Siouxsie, Severin, McGeoch and Budgie recorded and released “Kaleidoscope” on 1 August 1980 through Polydor, reaching number 5 on the UK Albums Chart. The band followed it with “Juju” in 1981, which included the single “Spellbound,” and “A Kiss in the Dreamhouse” in 1982. McGeoch left the band in 1982, and the Cure’s Robert Smith joined as guitarist for the “A Kiss in the Dreamhouse” tour and the following two albums; John Valentine Carruthers then took over guitar for “Hyaena” (1984) and “Tinderbox” (1986), and the band released the covers album “Through the Looking Glass” in 1987. Guitarist Jon Klein joined for “Peepshow” (1988), which produced the US breakthrough single “Peek-a-Boo.” After a break during which Siouxsie and Budgie recorded as the Creatures, the band returned with “Superstition” (1991), led by the US hit single “Kiss Them for Me,” and toured as second headliners on the first Lollapalooza. “The Rapture,” produced with John Cale, followed in 1995 before Siouxsie and the Banshees disbanded in April 1996. “Kaleidoscope,” the album that introduced the McGeoch and Budgie-era lineup and the band’s electronic turn, turns 46 this year.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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