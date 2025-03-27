Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Record Store Day 2025, scheduled for April 12th, has a real treasure for a-ha fans: “Hunting High and Low – The 1984 Demos”. This exclusive LP, pressed on crystal clear vinyl, features early versions of all ten tracks from their 1985 debut, including “Take On Me,” “The Sun Always Shines on T.V.”, and the title track.

The demos – which have already been released in the past on the 30th Anniversary Deluxe CD Box Set (2015) – provide a raw perspective on the evolution of the album’s songs.​

Note that the vinyl, which is limited to 3,000 copies, will hold previously unseen images and a design reminiscent of the original 1985 album art as you can see above. However, one thing you really should know, this release will only be sold in participating physical indie record stores.

Tracklist:

Take On Me (Demo)​ Train of Thought (Demo)​ Hunting High and Low (Demo)​ The Blue Sky (Demo)​a-ha-live.com Living a Boy’s Adventure Tale (Early Version)​ The Sun Always Shines on T.V. (Demo)​ And You Tell Me (Demo)​ Love Is Reason (Demo)​ I Dream Myself Alive (Demo)​ Here I Stand and Face the Rain (Demo)​

