Norwegian band a-ha will mark the 20th anniversary of their eighth studio album “Analogue” with a new 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition in 2026. Originally released on 4 November 2005 via Polydor Records, the album returns in a 2CD configuration with 21 bonus tracks and as a remastered vinyl edition tied to Record Store Day 2026.

Fifteen of these are previously unreleased and draw from b-sides, remixes, demos and alternate versions from the album sessions. The Record Store Day 2026 2LP edition presents the full original tracklist, newly remastered by Bill Inglot and spread across four sides, including “Celice”, “Analogue (All I Want)”, “Cosy Prisons”, “Birthright”, “Holy Ground”, “Over the Treetops”, “Keeper of the Flame”, “White Dwarf” and “The Summers of Our Youth”.

The campaign is handled by Rhino in partnership with Record Store Day and follows earlier deluxe reissues from the band’s catalogue over the last decade.

About a-ha’s ‘Analogue’ album

“Analogue” is a-ha’s eighth studio album and was produced by a-ha and Martin Terefe, with additional production contributions from Max Martin, Michael Ilbert, George Tanderø and Kjetil Bjerkestrand. Flood handled most of the original mixing, while Graham Nash contributed backing vocals to “Cosy Prisons” and “Over the Treetops.”

a-ha recorded the album between February and July 2005 across multiple studios in New York City, Nashville, Oslo, London, and Stockholm.

The core “Analogue” track exists in a revised single form as “Analogue (All I Want).” The album generated four singles: “Celice,” “Birthright,” “Analogue (All I Want),” and “Cosy Prisons.” On the UK charts, “Analogue (All I Want)” peaked at No. 10 on the Official Singles Chart, and the album “Analogue” peaked at No. 24 on the Official Albums Chart.

In Norway, “Analogue” reached No. 1 on the official VG-lista albums chart (listed in the published roll-up of Norway’s number-one albums).

About a-ha

Formed in Oslo, Norway, in 1982, a-ha bring together vocalist Morten Harket, guitarist and songwriter Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and keyboardist Magne Furuholmen. The trio moved to London in the early 1980s, signing to Warner Bros. and releasing their debut album “Hunting High and Low” in 1985, which introduced worldwide hits “Take On Me” and “The Sun Always Shines on T.V.”.

The group followed with “Scoundrel Days” (1986), “Stay on These Roads” (1988), “East of the Sun, West of the Moon” (1990) and “Memorial Beach” (1993), maintaining chart positions across Europe before entering a mid-1990s hiatus. They returned in 2000 with “Minor Earth | Major Sky” and in 2002 with “Lifelines”, both later revisited through remastered 2CD and vinyl deluxe editions featuring extensive bonus material.

“Analogue” (2005) became the band’s eighth studio album and their first for Polydor/Universal after leaving Warner. It yielded four singles.

The band continued with “Foot of the Mountain” (2009), “Cast in Steel” (2015) and “True North” (2022), combining new studio work with retrospective tours such as “Hunting High and Low Live” and a series of deluxe reissues of earlier albums. “True North“, probably the band’s final album, was released in 2022.

As of June 2025, Morten Harket has publicly disclosed a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and has undergone deep brain stimulation treatment. His condition affects his voice and may limit future live performances, while the band’s members and management have indicated that any upcoming activities will take his health into account.

