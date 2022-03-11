Ierophania – Book Of Memories III: The Scar (2008-2009) (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

March 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Martial. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info:  The third chapter in this “Book Of…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Martial.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info:  The third chapter in this “Book Of Memories”-series around the Russian formation Ierophania brings us seven tracks written between 2008 and 2009.

Content: The tracks are carried by strong Industrial sound treatments and an impressive canvas of noises. Ierophania also injects field recordings into the composition. Slow percussion parts and other Martial rhythms are running through the work. You’ll also notice liturgical chants mixed with Russian vocals.

+ + + : This work reveals the most elaborated and accomplished work I’ve heard from Ierophania. The composition is a fusion between Industrial noises and a Dark-Ambient style. They achieve the work with extra elements creating a very own and open-minded spectrum of Industrial music. The sacred-like chants bring a mysterious touch to the work. I recommend listening to both debut tracks. I also noticed heavy dark blasts literally exploding at “Ritual Of Rising Child”.

– – – : The second part of the work is a little less exciting compared to the solid debut.

Conclusion: This is the most accomplished and best album in the “Book Of Memories”-series so far; great and personal Industrial music.

Best songs: “In Memory Of Codreanu”, “The Scar”, “Ritual Of Rising Child”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Ierophania

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro


