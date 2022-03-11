Ierophania – Book Of Memories IV: Jordan (2009-2010) (Album – Castle Of Dreams)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: “Jordan” is the fourth and last chapter of…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: “Jordan” is the fourth and last chapter of the “Book Of Memories”-series by the Russian Industrial project Ierophania. The album features four tracks, which have been introduced as being in the line of the collaborative album(cf. “Escort Of Endless Summer”) Ierophania did together with their compatriots of Fanum.
Content: The main difference between these ‘later’ tracks and former albums is the explicit Dark-Ambient side. Ierophania constructed a heavy, resonating sound, which gives you the impression of an echo in a church. The atmosphere is menacing and overloaded with elements of drama.
+ + + : This is already a work with a different focus and the least I can say is that Ierophania have a nose to compose poignant and overwhelming obscure Ambient atmospheres. The last track especially has a strong visual appeal. The sound has something disturbing, creating the sensation of a nearby disaster. The best cuts definitely are both last ones.
– – – : It’s a shame this Russian formation didn’t get more recognition and response in the international Industrial music scene.
Conclusion: These four albums of the anthology are a true must-have for all Industrial & Dark-Ambient fans. The last album in the series is a masterpiece.
Best songs: “Hagalaz Ritual”, “So I Will Be Protected In The Shining Of Your Eyes”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Ierophania
