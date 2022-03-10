Ierophania – Book Of Memories I: The Flight Of A Bee (2005-2006) (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Ierophonia is a Russian project which has been…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Ierophonia is a Russian project which has been introduced as being one of the flag holders of the Russian Noise revival of the 21st Century. Castle Of Dreams started a series of recordings featuring their works of the past.

Content: “The Flight Of A Bee” features 9 cuts, which sound like Industrial sounds and noises that have been put in an Ambient mold. You’ll also notice Russian vocals, which are now ghost-like and then more into exclamation. 

+ + + : This album reminds me of early Industrial projects from the 80s. There’s a true Industrial spirit emerging at the surface and creating an icy sensation. The tracks are elaborate and especially the beginning of the work is worthy of examination. I also have to say a word about the cool artwork of the cover.

– – – : The best cuts are right at the beginning and that’s a pity as you get the feeling to move from a climax towards an anti-climax.

Conclusion: This is a fascinating work for lovers of early Industrial music.

Best songs: “Ich Bin Alles”, “Kenozis”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Ierophania

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro


